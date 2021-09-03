Lucknow: In a strange case, doctors have removed a large lump of hair from a girl’s stomach after surgery at the Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow. They found 2 kgs of hair from her stomach during surgery. The health condition of the girl came to limelight after she started getting weak over the past two years. Moreover, her family members noticed that she was suffering hairfall. The girl started complaining about severe stomachache and vomiting and then her family members took her to hospital.Also Read - Ahead of Wedding Season, PETA Campaigns For Horse-Free Baraat Ceremony; Highlights Animal Cruelty

As per a report by India Today, after doctors did an ultrasound examination, a lump was seen in the girl's abdomen. Then the doctors decided to get a CT scan done, which again showed a large lump. An endoscope was done later which showed a ball of hair in her abdomen, which weighed about two kilos. Moreover, the doctors in the hospital were surprised to see a 20 cm wide lump in her stomach.

After a thorough check-up, the doctors said that the girl had suffered from mental illness from the time of birth. After 1.5 hours of surgery, the girl is now recovering with no complaints of stomach pain, the report added.

After observation, the doctors said that the passage from the stomach to the small intestine was completely closed and the food was not able to pass, which made her lose about 32 kg weight.

It was understood that the 17-year-old girl was also suffering from the rare trichobezoar disease, in which the patient eats by plucking their own hair.