In a medical miracle of sorts, doctors in China successfully removed a four-inch-long rusty knife from a 76-year-old man's head 26 years after he was stabbed.

The incident dates back to the year 1994, when a farmer in China named Duorijie, was violently attacked and left with a four-inch-long rusty knife stuck inside his head. But unfortuntely, he had been unable to remove it, and it was only in 2012, that he sought medical attention after he began suffering from a chronic headache.

However, seeing the case, many doctors believed that if the knife was removed, it would pose a threat to his life.

Finally this year, Shandong Qianfoshan Hospital attempted the surgery with the 76-year-old farmer undergoing the long-waited procedure to remove the knife on April 2 and 8.

As per a UNILAD report, Chief neurosurgeon Dr Liu Guangcun said removing the blade was the ‘only way to resolve the pensioner’s suffering once and for all’.

After the procedure was carried out successfully, the surgeons described the case as ‘miracle’. Soon after, images of the image of an X-ray scan prior to the surgery went viral on social media, with people being amazed at the strange medical case.

The doctors reportedly said that the 76-year-old is now recovering well and can already walk around his own.

An elated Duorijie told Metro News, ‘I couldn’t laugh, yawn or even cough. The doctors have given me a second chance at life and ended my nightmare of more than 20 years.’