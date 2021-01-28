India recently kicked off the world’s largest Covid-19 inoculation drive and thousands of frontline workers and doctors have received their first vaccine shots. One of them is celebrated physician-scientist Dr KK Aggarwal, who got himself vaccinated against COVID-19, but had to face the wrath of his wife for not taking her along with him for vaccination. Also Read - Why Things Are Man-Made & Not Human-Made? This Little Girl's Take on Everyday Sexism is a Must-Watch!

The doctor, who was talking about the vaccine live on TV, got a call from his wife mid-session and he picked it up. However, he didn't know what was in store for him! As the doctor tells her that he just got vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine, she loses her cool and starts yelling at him for not taking her along. He further tries to pacify her by saying that he will take her for vaccination on Monday morning, but she refuses to listen.

She says: Bohot hi ajeeb ho tum. Why didn't you take me with you? This is not done. Don't lie to me. After getting an earful, the doctor says, "I'm' live on camera right now," while trying to end their conversation. To this she responds by saying, "Main abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun".

This hilarious video of the doctor’s telephonic exchange with his wife has gone viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop laughing. Watch the video here:

Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife. Note to self : don't ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv 🙂

#forwarded. pic.twitter.com/uhIQYvZ4IO — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 27, 2021

The video has gone viral, and people are joking that one should not receive wife’s phone call during a live session.

I feel for the poor guy. 😕 But honestly, can't stop laughing. Not without a reason I never pick up my phone when live on TV. Better safe than sorry. 😎😂 https://t.co/OX4363qWKj — Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) January 27, 2021

Ghar pe kya hua baad mai doctor sahab ko update kerna chahiye 😂 — UnBoxing Beat (@UnBoxingBeat) January 27, 2021

Just hear the last lines मैं अभी Live आकर तुम्हारी ऐसी की तैसी करती हूँ Wives will be wives 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) January 27, 2021

He's a padma shree awardee. A leading doctor. But look at the terror he has on his face courtesy his wife. If a man was heard saying main teri aisi taisi karta hun, people be shedding tears for the woman, wanting husband to be arrested. Here, he's a laughing stock — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 27, 2021

What's so special in this? Get out of your bubble fancy boy. A normal banter between husband and wife. Kahaani of most of Indian homes as depicted sometimes in pop culture. — Satvik Khare (@satvikkhare31) January 27, 2021

Well, the video has become so popular that Doctor Aggarwal had to address the issue with a tweet. He released a statement in response to the video and said that he was glad for providing a “moment of levity in these tough times.”

Here is his full statement:

“I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance. I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter.”

Notably, Dr. KK Aggarwal is the recipient of Padma Shri and the President of Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania & HCFI.