Though name changing of cities, to retain the cultures integral to the place, dates back to 1947 when India got its independence from British rule, continuing with the practise high on priority while the rest of the country combats COVID-19 and economic crisis drew flak for the Tamil Nadu government. Reportedly, the state government had told the Assembly in 2018 about changing the anglicised names of the areas to bring them closer to their original names in Tamil and an order to this effect was issued on April 1 this year. However, made public only on Wednesday and now the names of 1,018 places throughout the state have been changed to match their Tamil pronunciation. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Community Transmission in Tamil Nadu; Won’t Hide Death Numbers, Says CM Palaniswami

Criticising this move of the government as Coimbatore becomes Koyampuththoor, Mylapore to Mayilaappoor and Egmore to Ezhumboor among others, the netizens took to their respective handles on Twitter to express their views. While one user tweeted sarcastically, “Strategic move by TN govt to confuse corona. Virus would have made plans to come to Coimbatore but when they reach, they realise it’s Koyampuththoor & get confused & abandon their mission. Same things happen in all 1018 places & virus go mad & get killed #NAMECHANGE #justforfun (sic)”, another lashed, “Doesn’t TN Govt have more important things to attend to right now? Originally Kovanputhur, known as Kovai for centuries, anglicized as #Coimbatore – which worked well so far. What is this abomination of renaming it to Koyampuththoor? Tamilicising an Anglicized name? (sic)” and yet another accused, “When govt gets interested in gibberish challenge …!! #Koyampuththoor (sic)” Also Read - No Class 10 Exam For Students of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu; All Will be promoted to Next Class

Check Twitter’s reaction on the news here: Also Read - Carcass of a Giant 18-Feet-Long Whale Shark Washes Up on Tamil Nadu Beach, Pictures Emerge

Strategic move by TN govt to confuse corona.

Virus would have made plans to come to Coimbatore but when they reach, they realise it’s Koyampuththoor & get confused & abandon their mission.

Same things happen in all 1018 places & virus go mad & get killed#NAMECHANGE #justforfun — Akshay Ramesh (@akshayramesh92) June 11, 2020

Doesn’t TN Govt have more important things to attend to right now? Originally Kovanputhur, known as Kovai for centuries, anglicized as #Coimbatore – which worked well so far. What is this abomination of renaming it to Koyampuththoor? Tamilicising an Anglicized name? #ththoo!!! https://t.co/Kl1LCxxyCc — Madhumitha Varadaraj (@madhumithav_) June 11, 2020

When govt gets interested in gibberish challenge …!! #Koyampuththoor — Mervyn Rozz (@mervyrozario) June 11, 2020

Coimbatore has been renamed as Koyampuththoor, the world has now been saved! Great job, this makes even the moon landing look like a puny thing!!! #2020strikesagain#CoimbatoreToKoyampuththoor #attentionchanginggimmicks2020 pic.twitter.com/1arDNKkxs5 — Abhijith Panicker (@ComicolaLive) June 11, 2020

Coimbatore’s name has been changed to Koyampuththoor. Don’t worry. In Hindi, it continues to be pronounced as Madras.#shared — ajay kumar (@blitzajay) June 11, 2020

Coimbatore is renamed as Koyampuththoor. Basically speaking the name pronunciation remains unchanged but we have 4 extra English letters to deal with.

Not only citizens but the Govt is also these days jobless it seems. — Aaron 🌪️ (@ROALY) June 11, 2020

Coimbatore is officially now #KOYAMPUTHTHOOR. Good word for #Spellbee — TallBoyKarthik (@tallboykarthik) June 11, 2020

Ok… I hate #Koyampuththoor but is nobody gonna talk abt “poovirunthavalli”?? That’s a tongue-twister for me! 🤷😝 https://t.co/bJwiSV9qRC — Prashanthi R (@mostly_meh) June 11, 2020

Are they gonna rename all the railway junctions, bus stations as well? Coimbatore(CBE) to Koyampuththoor(KPT)!?!??! Large scale changes ! Waste of people’s sweat and urine! #NAMECHANGE — Vignesh Jagadheesan (@vig_jag) June 11, 2020

