Though name changing of cities, to retain the cultures integral to the place, dates back to 1947 when India got its independence from British rule, continuing with the practise high on priority while the rest of the country combats COVID-19 and economic crisis drew flak for the Tamil Nadu government. Reportedly, the state government had told the Assembly in 2018 about changing the anglicised names of the areas to bring them closer to their original names in Tamil and an order to this effect was issued on April 1 this year. However, made public only on Wednesday and now the names of 1,018 places throughout the state have been changed to match their Tamil pronunciation. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Community Transmission in Tamil Nadu; Won’t Hide Death Numbers, Says CM Palaniswami
Criticising this move of the government as Coimbatore becomes Koyampuththoor, Mylapore to Mayilaappoor and Egmore to Ezhumboor among others, the netizens took to their respective handles on Twitter to express their views. While one user tweeted sarcastically, “Strategic move by TN govt to confuse corona. Virus would have made plans to come to Coimbatore but when they reach, they realise it’s Koyampuththoor & get confused & abandon their mission. Same things happen in all 1018 places & virus go mad & get killed #NAMECHANGE #justforfun (sic)”, another lashed, “Doesn’t TN Govt have more important things to attend to right now? Originally Kovanputhur, known as Kovai for centuries, anglicized as #Coimbatore – which worked well so far. What is this abomination of renaming it to Koyampuththoor? Tamilicising an Anglicized name? (sic)” and yet another accused, “When govt gets interested in gibberish challenge …!! #Koyampuththoor (sic)” Also Read - No Class 10 Exam For Students of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu; All Will be promoted to Next Class
