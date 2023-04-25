Home

Dog Brings Home ‘DEER Friend’ For Dinner, Mom Serves Him Happily: Watch

Friendship is a wonderful relationship. It lets us enjoy and share our time and stuff with our friends who are an inseparable part of our lives. This unique bond is not limited to humans. Even animals have friends whom they love a lot and display it frequently. In fact, they make friends not only with their own species but also with other species as well.

Here, in this video, we see a dog and a deer and the dog is asking his human mom to give some food to them and she serves them.

The video is shared on Twitter by Animals Being Bros @AnimalBeingBro5 with the caption, “Hey ma, can he stay for dinner?”

Hey ma, can he stay for dinner? pic.twitter.com/oFKSoBcytF — Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) April 24, 2023

This is such a lovely and pure display on the part of the animals and also the human. It proves that just like humans, animals too have a very strong sense of attachment, love, and devotion.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

MilaDigule @MiDigule:

Sammy Tampubolon @sammytampubolon: reminds me of this https://youtube.com/shorts/Dq3sHLVr9FU

mig21bison @timatarwala1: Dad I bought the home dinner

Juan Manuel @JuanMan12467894:

Aldi F @sweetdecayy: her hiheels

Sentient Haze (Capricorn Greg) @SentientHaze133: “I dunno, he invited me.”

Antonella Chiodi @antonellachiod2: Che meraviglia

corncob husk ⚫️ @foodofseals: Oh that deer will be bringing 30 of her closest friends by tomorrow

PotZ@Mush_OG: Don’t deer have cute shoes..

@PoetsHereAndNow: Adorable animal buddies and even a kitty in the mix. Can I come to dinner at your house too?

