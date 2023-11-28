Home

Dog Displays Miraculous Skills At Race; Can You Keep Pace With Its Moves? Watch Video

The Border Collie named Pink won the race flawlessly.

Athletic Dog: Dogs have been our companions for a long time and this has been going on for centuries since humans domesticated these lovely animals. Over the course of time, this relationship has taken a new form that is more like human parents and their doggie children. Technically they are pets but have forged a very strong bond with their owners. The owners try to keep their furry pets involved depending on the requirements of the breed. This is done by means of walks, running, and training. One such owner/handler has trained her dog to clear some of the most difficult obstacles with amazing ease.

That was incredible and astonishing. The Border Collie named Pink won the race flawlessly and the most adorable moment was jumping into the arms of the owner/handler.

The video was shared on X by B&S @_B___S with the caption: “Don’t blink or you’ll miss it.”

The Border Collie breed is known for its intense stare or eye. They are blessed with unlimited energy, stamina, and working drive. They are highly trainable and intelligent and excel in various canine sports. This includes obedience, flyball, agility, tracking, and flying disc competitions. They can make for great family companions, so long as they get a lot, a lot of physical and mental exercise, says dogtime.com.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Andy Martin @Dollarlogic: Best move was jumping into her arms at the end!

GnarlyRedDwarf @GnarlyRedDwarf: I lost 3 lbs just watching this.

Jayroo @jayroo69: Amazing job Pink

Lost @pagestop: That was F’ing awesome.

Purple Butterfly Girl @Cherokee6996: So Beautiful!

@furiouslyhappie: Wow !

Amit Pal @iamitpal101: Wow. This dog is incredible. So fast and accurate. It would be interesting to see the second best in action.

BTBJesse @BtbJesse: This dog is a star

Sean @shftat6: That slalom action ! Incredible pup!!

Marako Marcus Ⓜ️ • The Anjo Project • m’arako @marakomtap: “come on owner, try to keep up ”

Bob Graves @BobGraves45456: Doggo having the time of his life. Funny thing is, he would have immediately done it all over again, right then. I like that competition and the long jump into the water.

Short pieces of writing (original work) @WriteEditPJ: She feels completely pleased about something excellent that she has, and that someone close to her has done.

Ruth’s Potty Mouth @ThatRuthMFR: Good Girl!!

Thu Nguyen @ThuNguy76024735: Amazing

Millbilly @Millbilly1961: Nice job dog and trainer. Great event too. Must have been a lot of fun.

Philip Seun @PhilipSeun3:

Steffon Arnold @steffonarnold: Even other dogs were rooting Pink on

common sense @anxo1177: Fast boy

