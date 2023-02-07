Home

Dog Helps Mom With Laundry And Other Household Work, Netizens Impressed To Nth | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Dogs have been our companions for a long time. This has been going on for centuries since humans domesticated these lovely animals. Over the course of time, this relationship has taken a new form that is more like human parents and their doggie children. Technically they are pets but have forged a very strong bond with their owners and now we have pet parents who love and care for their pets just like they do for their own children. Having these lively, obedient, and fiercely loyal canines in the house not only enlivens our lives but also teaches us many important lessons about life.

Our furry companions love to spend time with us and occasionally lend a helping hand just like this viral video shows. A grown-up husky helps his mom with the laundry, stashing things in the drawer, and hanging clothes. This act has been loved and lauded by netizens.

This is a great display of the kid helping mom and sharing her work burden.

