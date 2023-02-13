Dog Is ‘Addicted’ To Escalator Rides; See It To Believe It | Watch Viral Video

Home

Have you ever thought that animals could be having their own style and method to chill out?

Viral Video: We all like to chill out and have fun every now and then. Either we go to a party or hang out with friends. Some people like to read their favourite writers while some like to visit an amusement park and enjoy the rides. But have you ever thought that animals could be having their own style and method to chill out? This is what we are telling you here through a video that is going viral for all the right reasons.

The video shows a street dog on its way up an escalator. Once it reaches the end, it runs to the staircase just adjacent to the escalator and after reaching the ground, takes up the escalator again. Seems like this guy is very fond of having rides.

It is so soothing and relaxing to see our furry friend enjoying the rides without any hassles.

