Viral Video: ITBP Dog Performs Yoga with Personnel on 9th International Yoga Day

This year's theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' meaning 'One Earth. One Family. One Future,' resonates with the global significance of unity.

ITBP's dog performs yoga with Jawans. | Photo; ANI Twitter

People across the world are celebrating the 9th International Yoga Day today, June 21, by performing different asanas. This year’s theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ means ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’ resonates with the global significance of unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a four-day visit to the US, announced that he will lead a unique yoga session in New York today to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga. People are marking this international event by practising various challenging asanas throughout the country. Some are engaging in water yoga, while others are practising yoga at high altitudes.

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video of a canine member of the dog unit of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participating in a yoga session with ITBP personnel at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir has caught the attention of netizens. The clip, shared by news agency ANI, shows the enthusiastic canine wagging its tail, barking, and joyfully performing different asanas alongside the personnel.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Emz1ixjt0X — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Since its sharing, the video has gained thousands of views and likes, and Twitter users have praised both the dog and its owner for their participation in the yoga event.

In Rajkot, Gujarat, people celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day by practising water yoga. They were seen performing various asanas in the water.

On the other hand, the Indian army took yoga to the next level by performing underwater yoga in Thiruvananthapuram. The jawans adorned saffron, green, and white colours, along with the Ashok Chakra, forming the national flag underwater.

VIDEO | Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2023 pic.twitter.com/vncQDBU6Kc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a yoga event in Gujarat set a ‘new Guinness World Record’ for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session in one place. Over one lakh people participated in the event, surpassing the previous record. A total of 1.25 crore people participated in Yoga Day celebrations at 72,000 venues across Gujarat.

So are you performing some yoga asanas on the International Yoga Day?

