Viral Video: Adorable Doggo Makes Homeless Girl Smile, Plays Fetch with Her

Recently, a video clip of an adorable pooch playing fetch with a homeless girl has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Dog Plays Fetch With Homeless Girl. | Photo: Instagram @theboxertuffy

Dogs truly are God’s most precious gift to humans. Their cute antics always uplift our mood, no matter how sad we are. These furry angels are called man’s best friend for a reason, as their world revolves around us, and this video is a testimony to that.

The clip shows a girl standing outdoors while a dog is inside a house’s compound. An adorable friendship begins between them when the girl throws the ball at the pooch and each time he catches it. The doggo then tosses the ball back to the toddler. Both the girl and the dog seem to be enjoying their time together.

Watch The Adorable Clip Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuffy | Brown Boxer (@theboxertuffy)

The highlight of the clip that stole netizens’ hearts was the adorable doggo making the girl smile and dance each time he catches the ball. The clip was shared on Instagram by a page dedicated to the doggo named @theboxertuffy.

Interestingly, the girl liked playing with the dog and even brought some of her friends to play with the pooch.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuffy | Brown Boxer (@theboxertuffy)

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 90,000 views and received more than 86,000 likes. The adorable moment between the girl and the dog has also prompted Instagram users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users stated that the clip has made their day, while others showered love on the doggo, jokingly saying, “Beware of the dog.”

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Dogs and he is such a cutie,” commented an Instagram user.

“That sign ” beware of the dog,” the second user commented with laughter emoticons.

“Because doggs don’t know how to differentiate poor and rich. They just catch the vibe of Love,” commented the third.

“Dogs are beautiful souls as they don’t judge you by your clothes and financial status,” another user commented.

