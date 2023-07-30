Home

Watch: Cute Dog Plays Video Game, Throws Tantrum After Its ‘Hooman’ Switches Off Computer

Viral Video: Petting a dog is actually like raising a child. But this doesn't mean that they don't have mood swings, and the recent video is the testimony of it.

The image shows a dog with its human. (Screengrab)

The Video Has Gone Viral Like A Wildfire: Dogs are the best gift that the almighty has awarded humans with. Their world revolves around us, and believe it or not, these pooches love their ‘hoomans’ more than they love themselves. Whenever we feel blue, these furry angels always come by our side and do funny antics that make us laugh, forgetting all the sorrow.

Now Imagine

Imagine you are playing a game, and suddenly someone switches off the device. How would you feel? You obviously will get frustrated, right? Some may even go ahead and throw a tantrum. That is exactly what this furry pooch did when its ‘hooman’ switched off a computer. Yes, the video of this cute incident has gone viral and left people chuckling.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page named @AnimalHouse along with a caption that reads, ‘Wait for the end’.

What Does The Video Show?

In the funny clip, a furry pooch can be seen using its front paws to vigorously tap on a keyboard kept on a table. A video game is also seen running on the computer screen placed next to the keyboard making it look like the pooch is playing it. Suddenly, a man, sitting beside the dog, leans in and switches off the monitor. The pooch first looks at his ‘hooman’ friend with total disbelief and then tries to tap on the keyboard. When the monitor doesn’t start, the pooch goes on to push away the keyboard – showing its frustration at being interrupted.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀɴɪᴍᴀʟ ʜᴏᴜꜱᴇ (@animal____house)

The Clip Has Garnered Millions Of Views

The funny clip was shared on Instagram a few days ago on July 17. Since being shared, it has raked up more than 2.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the clip has received nearly 1.93 lakh likes.

The clip has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users liked the instant reaction of the pooch, while others imagined the doggo in different scenarios.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“I wonder if he plays the piano?,” an Insta user commented.

“That dog reaction,” said another.

“So adorable,” commented the third user.

“Was he mad he was losing or was he mad the tv was turned off,” asked the fourth user.

“If this dog rides a boat, don’t angry him,” said another Insta user.

