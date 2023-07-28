Home

Viral

Viral Video: Dog Rides On 2 Buffaloes, Netizens Say ‘Trained by Ajay Devgn’

Viral Video: Dog Rides On 2 Buffaloes, Netizens Say ‘Trained by Ajay Devgn’

Viral Video: A video of a furry pooch has gone viral on the internet, with netizens proclaiming that the animal embodies the popular saying, 'Every dog has its day.'

Since being shared the clip has raked up over 9 lakh views. Photo: @PChaudhry

Like A Boss: We all love watching animal videos, and the internet is flooded with funny clips featuring these furry creatures. These clips never fail to surprise and astonish us while also revealing the different behaviours of these four-legged companions.

Trending Now

What The Clip Shows

In a similar vein, a video of a furry pooch has gone viral on the internet, with netizens proclaiming that the animal embodies the popular saying, ‘Every dog has its day.’ The video shows a street dog gracefully standing on two buffaloes and enjoying the ride. The pooch poses no less than a hero in its opening scene. Netizens are amazed to witness how beautifully the doggo balances itself on the two cattle, maintaining its composure throughout the clip. Moreover, both the cattle seem perfectly comfortable with the dog taking a ride on them.

Amidst the numerous videos that frequently surface on the internet, featuring humans playing with dogs or feeding cattle, this particular clip stands out as it showcases a delightful sight of a doggo enjoying a joy ride on two bulls. In a refreshing change from the usual content, there’s no fight or violence; instead, the trio exudes a great vibe as they peacefully take a stroll together.

Watch The One Of A Kind Clip Here

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @ with the caption, “हर कुत्ते का दिन आता है ये सुना था आज देख भी लिया.” (I had heard that every dog ​​has its day. Saw it today too.)

Since being shared the clip has raked up over 9 lakh views and more than 8,000 likes. The clip was also shared on other social media platform such as Instagram by a motivational thought page where it has garnered over 16 million views.

The internet waste no time and reacted to the viral clip, expressing their thoughts in the comment section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Which film shooting is this viral video?” a Twitter user asked.

“Sabaash!” the second Twitter user praised the doggo.

“Ajay dewgan,” commented the third with the laughter emoticon.

“Every dog has its day and this pooch is the example of it,” said another.

“wah, shabash dog, net time ride on elephants,” commented a user.

“trained by ajay devgn,” joked a Twitter user.

“Golmal 1st draftm,” said another.

“I strongly agree this video,” said another.

What are your thoughts about the doggo video?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES