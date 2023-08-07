Dog Shows Amazing Patience While On Walk With Elderly Man, Hailed As Hero: Watch

Home

Our dogs play so many roles in our lives, they become our companions, friends, buddies, babies, family members, siblings, and whatnot.

So many times, dogs go out of their way to make sure that their owners are safe and comfortable.

Dog Shows Amazing Patience: Dogs have been our companions for a long time. This has been going on for centuries since humans domesticated these lovely animals. Over the course of time, this relationship has taken a new form that is more like human parents and their doggie children.

So many times, they go out of their way to make sure that their owners are safe and comfortable. Just like in this video, where a considerably aged man with a bent back and a stick for support is taking a walk with his dog. Since the man is walking very slowly due to the conditions mentioned above, the dog shows a great amount of patience by carefully keeping up with his dad and not showing any hurry.

Watch The Video Here

Patient Dog Walks Extremely Slowly With Elderly Owner pic.twitter.com/WwGfenxWnY — Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) August 6, 2023

The video is shared on X by Animals Being Bros @AnimalBeingBro5 with the caption: “Patient Dog Walks Extremely Slowly With Elderly Owner”.

Having these lively, obedient, and fiercely loyal canines not only enlivens our lives but also teaches us many important lessons about life. Our pets play so many roles in our lives, they become our companions, friends, buddies, babies, family members, siblings, and whatnot. Also, their uncanny knack to brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts is remarkable.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Peter Vincer @PeterVincer: when you go to follow animals being bros because you love a post, but you’re already following 😻

Shinobi @JonathanRSonier: legend has it both are still walking home

Moksha @randy04096271: 😍😍😍😍

John Patrick @johnp336: very patient…good boy lol 🐕

Bella Donna @belladonna4evil: Such a good boy ❤️❤️❤️

Cass @cassinnk: This clip shows love, patience, and loyalty in one glimpse…

Steven Lee @Steveoreno61: AWWWWW 🙃🙃

Pranav 🙂 @Prnvshrma1: gandhi ????

Ranjeet🇮🇳🚩@ranjitbagal96: Long Strangle Short Straddle Without volatility

Wakanyoni Wa Nyaga 🇰🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 @JanoNyaga: ❤️🐶❤️🐶

Younghogey @Younghogey: The dog is chilling

Sinnersaix @Sinnersaix: nah, he wants to be close when the man collaps, so he can feast.

high, wanna get baked? 🇳🇬🇬🇭 @smileedibles420: As far as we’re moving 😂❤

Vinyas Nayak @VinyasN: Wow soo lovely

erbao1967 @erbao1967: 🙏😢

A @adeenaaah_: Bs itna hi patient bnda chahiye life m

Teflon Juvi™ @superjuvii: I love dogs

Noah Baker @Noahrbaker: When I get to that point I’m wheelchairing it. Poor guy.

D @dandyhatesyouu: good boy❤️

Chris @Riivves: This makes me irreconcilably sad for older generations that have to live with such damaged bodies, like shit bro I’m gonna be hunched over all fucked up some day too

Kp @k123p1960: And that little pup my friends, is probably the only reason this man is still on two feet. ❤️❤️

Joseph Dredd @nv_lawdog: To be fair, I doubt that fat little sausage can walk that fast anyways lol

Cloud V @Jevon_100: Dog like I don’t mind

Lington @AlwaysLington: this is a Daschund’s top speed what do you mean

(Ing.) Dennis Jialal (Bsc., BI.) @Deejay84163726: Respect!

Peupeu @nanbamfam: AWWWWWW

Beard Al YanXmydick @Beardium: If I am unfortunate enough to live so long to be that frail, I hope someone has the decency to put me out of my misery

Sure @albishure: I need that dogs patience.

Yash Patil 🇮🇳 @Yash_V_Patil: That what you call a ‘Hot Dog’.

