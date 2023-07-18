Home

Viral

Dog Waits Near Footwear Of Owner Who Died By Jumping Into Godavari River; Heartbreaking Videos Surface

Dog Waits Near Footwear Of Owner Who Died By Jumping Into Godavari River; Heartbreaking Videos Surface

As per reports, the dog's 22-year-old female owner jumped off the bridge on Sunday night (July 16).

It was a shocking moment for the people and heartbreaking for the poor animal.

Viral Video: We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds. Our pets are our best buddies and for many, they are much more than that, they are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family and the humans are their “pet parents”.

Trending Now

One video is going viral on social media that shows a woman’s pet dog waiting near her footwear on a bridge after she died by suicide by jumping into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

After a woman died by suicide jumping into the Godavari river between Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge at pillar no 8 on Sunday night, her pet dog kept waiting all night near the owner’s footwear. Locals found the pet barking & informed the police. Follow @NewsMeter_In@CoreenaSuares2 pic.twitter.com/b8cXYUHs5Y — SriLakshmi Muttevi (@SriLakshmi_10) July 17, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by SriLakshmi Muttevi @SriLakshmi_10 with the caption: “After a woman died by suicide jumping into the Godavari river between Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge at pillar no 8 on Sunday night, her pet dog kept waiting all night near the owner’s footwear. Locals found the pet barking & informed the police. Follow @NewsMeter_In @CoreenaSuares2”.

As per reports, the dog’s 22-year-old female owner jumped off the bridge on Sunday night (July 16) leaving behind her slippers. Her dog waited for her for hours and even slept there hoping that she will come and take him.

Heartbreaking visuals of the pet dog near its owner’s footwear went viral on social media.

According to the reports, the woman jumped into the river from GMC Balayogi Bridge between Yanam and Yedurlanka on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when a large number of visitors thronged the area to enjoy the sunset.

The woman was walking with her dog and suddenly jumped into the river. After passersby raised an alarm, fishermen in a boat tried to save her but she was washed away by a strong current.

It was a shocking moment for the people and heartbreaking for the poor animal who moved frantically along the bridge, looking down at the river. It came back to sit near the footwear of its owner and waited throughout the night and slept there. And, on Monday morning, it finally left with the mother of the woman.

The woman has been identified as Mandangi Kanchana (22), a resident of Yanam Ferry Road. The Yanam Police said they are investigating the reason for the suicide.

Yanam is an enclave of the union territory of Puducherry within Andhra Pradesh.

Coming to dogs, they can feel our moods and absence and display extraordinary feelings when we are not around.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES