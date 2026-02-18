Home

Dogesh bhai got a table at IIT Bombay video goes viral; internet jokes about animal quota

Viral video: A dog comes to the classroom in IIT Bombay and proudly stands on the table. Scroll down to watch the video.

Image: Instagram @this__piyush (videograb)

Viral News: When cute animal videos are quick to go viral on social media, a viral video of a similar nature has taken the internet by storm. The video shows a dog entering the classroom at IIT Bombay. The students around the animal are seen super cheerful, spotting the unusual glimpse during their lecture. Many people joked if the fur animal had received a seat under the animal quota. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a dog in the busy classroom at IIT Bombay. The classroom was filled with students, and the clip is most likely from the time when students were attending their regular lecture. The clip was shared on Instagram by a student with the text overlay, “Finally dogesh bhai got a table at IIT Bombay.”

The internet users were quick to make it viral, as the glimpse was unusual for a renowned institute like IIT Bombay. The dog is seen standing on the table, looking completely harmless. The students around him are seen equally cheerful at the sight, and many are seen recording the act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Jaiswal (@this__piyush)

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Nowadays IIT’s have animal reservations,” and another wrote, “Dogeshhhh fulfilled humans dream.”

The third comment read, “2 years of hardwork pays off for chimtu bhaiii,” and another said, “Bro literally came to attend lecture.”

One person wrote, “Dogesh bhai got admission through animal quota!”, and another stated, “I saw him struggle a lot during preparation…. he deserve that.”

One user said, “Seats are reserved for dogs,” and another mentioned, “75 % attendance is mandatory.”

