Pension scheme for dogs, horses: A new legislation has been proposed in Poland for dogs and horses that serve in the country's Police, Border Guard and Fire Service where they would get pension after their retirement as service animals.

Service animals help detect bombs, locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. They do all this hard work in exchange for food, lodging and an occasional pat on the head.

But when the time comes for their retirement, state care ends for the dogs and horses that serve in Poland. They are given away, with no safeguards for their future welfare.

Following appeals from concerned service members, the Interior Ministry of Poland has proposed new legislation that would give these animals an official status, and paid retirement to help cover the often costly care bills their new owners face.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski described the draft law as a “moral obligation” which should get unanimous backing when presented in Parliament for approval later this year.

“More than one human life has been saved, more than one dangerous criminal caught thanks to the animals in service,” he said in February.

The new law would affect some 1,200 dogs and more than 60 horses currently in service.

Each year, some 10% of the animals are retired, according to the Interior Ministry. Most of the dogs are German or Belgian Shepherds.

Pawel Kuchnio, handler of Warsaw police sniffer dog Orbita, says retired dogs almost always require expensive medical care, to deal with complaints such as strained hind joints.

The pension money “will certainly be a great help and will make things easier,” he said.

The bill would confirm the unwritten rule that the animals’ handlers have priority in keeping them before they’re offered up for adoption.

But more importantly, it would extend state responsibility for the animals into their retirement time and secure financial support for the owners.

(With inputs from agencies)