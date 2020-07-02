New Delhi: In recent times, there has been a spate of horrific incidents of animals being abused and killed in the country, that has stirred public outrage and shamed humanity. Now, in another instance, a post surfaced on Twitter about dogs allegedly being transported across the state borders of West Bengal and Assam to Nagaland illegally for human consumption. Also Read - No Lessons Learnt? Despite Covid-19, The Controversial Yulin Dog Meat Festival Kicks Off in China
Notably, dog killing and eating are illegal according to the laws of India but it is still carried out in Nagaland and other Northeastern states, where dog meat is considered to have high nutritional and medicinal value.
Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi also mentioned how these dogs are transported in trucks, with their mouths tied with rope so that they cannot bark. Many, in fact, die of suffocation.
She further urged people to be ‘bearers of change’ and protest in a civilized manner to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland Mr. Temjan Toy and ask the police to stop dog bazaars and restaurants, which run abated in Nagaland.
After the post went viral, Twitterati lashed out at the cruel treatment meted to dogs and called for an end to the barbaric practice.
Many activists and social media users are now urging others to send an email to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland Temjen Toy at csngl@nic.in urge the Nagaland government to ‘stop dog markets, dog restaurants and smuggling of dogs’.
Writer-producer Pritish Nandy wrote, ”This is urgent. You can help make history by sending an email tonight to csngl@nic.in saying Nagaland must stop dog markets, dog restaurants and smuggling of dogs into the state. Eating dog meat is inhuman, not just illegal. The issue comes before the cabinet tomorrow.”
Killing dogs for meat is illegal under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. However, the practice hasn’t stopped in many Northeastern states.
Protesting against the practice, many dog lovers and animal activists in Nagaland have over the years launched several campaigns to end India’s dog meat trade, which sees more than 30,000 stray and stolen dogs beaten to death each year.