Watch: Adorable Pooches Ramp Walk, Dazzle Madurai Crowd In Dog Show

300 dogs of 55 different breeds dazzled the crowd in a dog show held in Madurai on October 8.

Published: October 9, 2023 9:49 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

dog-visual
Madurai: The dog show organised by the Madurai Canine Club at the Thamkukam Convention Centre on Sunday was filled with muffled barks, deep-throated growls, and excited yelps, all drowned out by the enthusiastic “oohs and aahs” of the gathered crowd.

