Home

Viral

Watch: Adorable Pooches Ramp Walk, Dazzle Madurai Crowd In Dog Show

Watch: Adorable Pooches Ramp Walk, Dazzle Madurai Crowd In Dog Show

300 dogs of 55 different breeds dazzled the crowd in a dog show held in Madurai on October 8.

Adorable Pooches Ramp Walk, Dazzle Madurai Crowd In Dog Show

Madurai: The dog show organised by the Madurai Canine Club at the Thamkukam Convention Centre on Sunday was filled with muffled barks, deep-throated growls, and excited yelps, all drowned out by the enthusiastic “oohs and aahs” of the gathered crowd.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES