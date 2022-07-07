San Francisco: A day after a media report claimed Elon Musk secretly had twins with a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink in November 2021, the tech billionaire seemingly confirmed it with a cheeky tweet on Thursday. Taking to the micro blogging site, the world’s richest man said that he is doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis as a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. “Mark my words, they are sadly true,” he said in another Tweet.Also Read - Tesla Cars Can Now Scan For Potholes to Avoid Damage

In another Tweet, he said, ” I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” Also Read - Elon Musk Back On Twitter After Longest-Ever Hiatus, Posts Picture With The Pope

Mark my words, they are sadly true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Also Read - Elon Musk on His Longest-ever Twitter Break Amid Challenges

On Wednesday, Insider reported on court records that Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis filing for the twins to have “their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name”. Report claimed Musk secretly had twins with Zilis in November 2021, just weeks before he welcomed a second child with his former girlfriend Grimes via surrogacy in December, according to media reports.

With the newly reported twins, the 51-year-old Tesla CEO now has nine known children.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Zilis, who was born in Ontario, Canada, met Musk through OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research-and-deployment nonprofit Musk cofounded in 2015. She studied economics and philosophy at Yale where she also played goalie on the women’s ice hockey team.

In 2015, Zilis was on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the venture-capital category and in 2017, got the chance to use her AI expertise at Tesla. She is currently the director of operations and special projects for Neuralink and has been floated as one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal acquisition.

In 2020, Zilis posted a tweet defending Musk on his decision to move Tesla out of California over Covid-19 restrictions.

Musk Recently Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Meanwhile, a recent report said that SpaceX paid $250,000 to a flight attendant who accused Musk of sexual misconduct. The alleged victim accused Musk of rubbing her leg without consent and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage. During the massage, Musk allegedly “exposed his genitals”, according to a recent report.

However, Musk refuted the report and said that he needed more time to respond, saying there is “a lot more to this story”. “If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” Musk had said in an email to Insider, calling the Story a “politically motivated hit piece”.

(With IANS inputs)