Dolphins Sail Freely In Vast Ocean And It Is A Sight Not To Be Missed: Watch Viral Video
Dolphins are popularly noted for their grace, intelligence, playfulness, and friendliness to humans and have become the subject of scientific studies.
Dolphin Video: When we think about dolphins the very first image that appears in our minds is that of a beautiful, elegant fish that is almost the size of a grown human being. They are shown to be very friendly with people, especially with children who enjoy a lot playing with them. but that is all happening in an enclosure where these playful beings are captive and trained to act in certain ways.
But there is one video that is going viral on social media which shows a group of dolphins sailing freely in the vast ocean, enjoying their freedom without any hindrance. The video is shot from a ship or a big boat that is cruising at a good speed and the dolphins are swimming in its front. They jump out and into the water suggesting that they are very happy and content. Also, at the start of the video, we can hear a man exclaiming in an exciting manner, “oh, dolphins” and asking, “what’s up mammals”? A bit later his childlike laughter tells how happy he is.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
What a privilege 💙 pic.twitter.com/FoJWIZyXyp
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) February 3, 2023
