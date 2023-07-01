Home

Delivery Guy Misuses Contact Details Of Woman Customer To Propose On Chat, Police Intervenes

A Twitter user, @KanishkaDadhich, shared her WhatsApp chat with the delivery executive on Twitter who confessed his feelings for her. The post has sparked a lot of outrage.

The incident sparked outrage on social media. (Representative image)

Most of us enjoy having pizza, right? Given the convenience to order anything while sitting at home, we simply book our orders for the pizza and within half an hour, a delivery person is at the door of our house to hand over our favourite fast food. But, what if the delivery person misuses the contact details or addresses which you have registered in the portal? This is exactly what happened to a woman in Uttar Pradesh. Her interaction with a delivery boy left her feeling unsafe and led her to express her concerns on social media.

Domino’s India Under Scanner For Use Of Customer’s Personal Information

The recent incident involving the delivery boy and the woman from Uttar Pradesh has created a storm on the internet. It all began when a delivery boy working with Domino’s chain reportedly misused a customer’s contact information and dropped her a message on WhatsApp to “express” his feelings. A Twitter user, @KanishkaDadhich, shared her WhatsApp chat with the delivery executive named Kabir on Twitter. The Domino’s delivery boy confessed his feelings for the woman saying that he liked Kanishka.

The WhatsApp chat shows the delivery guy’s message that read, “Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you.” This unethical conduct prompted Kanishka to address the issue, saying that it’s a trust breach by the company.

What The User Alleged

Raising her concerns, she tweeted, “I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone’s number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes.”

She further added, “Yesterday, I ordered pizzas from @dominos. The delivery guy named Kabir called me & asked me the location, I politely told him to come at this location. He dropped the pizzas at my home.Then @ 11:37pm, he messaged me directly! To which I replied him on Friday morning (today).”

I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone’s number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes.@dominos @dominos_india — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

This guy, Kabir has my contact number & address which I shared with @dominos If something happens to me & with my family after this post, Mr. Kabir & @dominos @dominos_india will be responsible. CC – @Uppolice @dgpup — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

The User’s Screenshots Of Her Chat With Domino’s Employee

She also included screenshots of the WhatsApp Chat in the subsequent tweets. She also questioned the delivery boy’s identity and reliability. She, in another tweet, added, “In chat – Kabir, In store – Mannu,” and went on to highlight that his email address has his name as “Kabir Bablu.”

1. In Chat – Kabir

2. In Store – Mannu

3. E-mail – kabirbablu@…. Hope! You understand, what was he doing! — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023



Police Intervenes

Following the viral tweet, the police took cognisance of the matter. The account of the police helpline number 112 assured Kanishka, saying, “Don’t worry, emergency help is reaching shortly… Appropriate action will be taken.” Sharing a screenshot of her conversation with police officials, she wrote, “Thank you.”



What Domino’s India Said On The Matter

The incident sparked outrage on social media and led many users to express their disappointment and anger towards Domino’s. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Domino’s spoke to News18 and was quoted saying, “We are deeply concerned to hear about this incident. As a responsible corporate entity, Domino’s India maintains an unequivocal commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct or harassment. Upon being apprised of the incident, we immediately delved into the matter. Guided by pertinent laws and our company’s policies, we have initiated the process to terminate the employment of the individual involved. We will provide our full cooperation with the concerned authorities in the investigation.”

