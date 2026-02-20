Home

Donald Trump falls asleep during Board of Peace meeting, video goes viral

The video has sparked a lot of debate and bantering on social media.

Trump is shown seated during the launch of his Board of Peace initiative.

New Delhi: A video of US President Donald Trump is going viral on social media. During the meeting of the “Board of Peace” formed for Gaza, Trump is seen desperately trying to stay awake. However, he repeatedly falls asleep. During this meeting, the speaker is addressing the meeting, and Trump appears to be dozing. The video has sparked a lot of debate and bantering on social media.

Watch the video here

Trump continues to struggle to stay awake as this interminable “Board of Peace” meeting drags on. We’re two and a half hours into this! pic.twitter.com/tTeqEdv5l0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

Launch of Board of Peace initiative

In the clip going viral on social media platforms, Trump is shown seated during the launch of his Board of Peace initiative. His eyes remain closed for a moment, and his head appears slightly tilted. A senior delegate is giving his presentation. As soon as his speech ends, the audience begins to applaud. Donald Trump suddenly wakes up and opens his eyes. After a brief pause, he realizes the speech is over and then begins to applaud.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few here.

Roddy Goblins @Goblinsburg: Go into the Light, Donald.

Lilia Omega @LiliaOmega: PLEASE!!

Barbara Daniels @eulahbell: He is sleep and his mouth is crooked

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl: More fake news. You have nothing on the GOAT so you lie.

JoelAwe @Joe1Awe: Commentary account Funny how the “he’s sleepy” script always shows up when Trump’s working. Two and a half hours cutting deals and keeping peace, that’s called leadership.

fb observer @PBWally: He was reading…what were YOU doing???

Art Candee @ArtCandee: 25th this guy already

M.Coley etc, etc, it ain’t easy being me @LoLo_DCraised: I call this Sharpie Face

Jo @JoJoFromJerz: More like the Bored of Zzzzzz.

Papa @Papa2049763: If you worked as hard as this, President Trump dose everyday you’d nod off to. Give him a break.

MAGA Derp @MAGAderp: Is he stroking out?

Lourdes White @Lourdes28195963: I bet you’ve never worked as hard as our president. He deserves to doze off once in a while. He is the hardest working man and he doesn’t have to. He has the money he doesn’t need to be doing what he’s doing, but he’s his love for the country the flag the constitution

