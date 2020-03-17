On Tuesday, US president Donald Trump controversially labeled the coronavirus as the ‘Chinese Virus’ in a tweet, triggering another backlash as the two nations continue to clash over the origin of the virus outbreak. Instead of calling the disease by its designated name –COVID-19, Trump’s tweet seems to be putting the entire blame on China, as the world struggles to deal with the pandemic. Also Read - US President Donald Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus, White House Issues Statement

His tweet reads as,"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!"

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! Also Read - COVID-19: 11 Deaths in US, Working Hard to Keep Numbers Low, Says Donald Trump — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

Trump’s labelling of the virus as such stems from the fact that it was first reported in Wuhan, China, in Dec. 2019, however, it has now spread to various other countries worldwide. But despite that fact, World Health Organization does not attach geographic names to diseases or ‘terms that incite undue fear’.

The US President’s tweet was vehemently criticized, with people accusing him of turning to ‘racism’ in a time of crisis.

Many officials, slammed the usage of the phrase as inaccurate and potentially harmful in promoting racist associations between the virus and those from China, as per NBC News.

And I hate bringing more attention to the fact that he said Chinese virus… but I’d like us to continue to look out for our Asian brothers and sisters who are experiencing attacks against them because people are assuming they have the virus because they are Chinese https://t.co/NPvwUKn95Q — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) March 17, 2020

Mr. President: This is not acceptable. Calling it the "Chinese virus" only instigates blame, racism, and hatred against Asians – here and abroad. We need leadership that speaks clearly against racism; Leadership that brings the nation and world together. Not further divides. https://t.co/wPTcnoO5QU — Eugene Cho (@EugeneCho) March 17, 2020

If you’re looking for someone to pin this crisis on, try the guy who made up a phony Google website or promised testing kits that he STILL hasn’t delivered. Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don’t need you fueling more bigotry. https://t.co/jjcO7treC2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

Trump just tweeted “Chinese virus” Say hello to 25 years of Asian American kids taking hell for no sin of their own. He knows exactly what he’s doing. This guy is a nightmare. A pig. — Nate McMurray for Congress 2020 (@Nate_McMurray) March 17, 2020

The geographical origin of the virus is Wuhan, CHINA. The Chinese govt. has relaxed censorship laws to spread malicious conspiracy theories about it coming from the US Army. But hey, keep worshiping racist Korean culture and helping the Chinese govt, hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/fpcUdrk27G — V (@vmilk222) March 17, 2020

According to Yale’s Marietta Vazquez, “This behavior, and the stigma associated with referring to an illness in a way that deliberately creates unconscious (or conscious) bias, can keep people from getting care they may desperately need to get better and prevent others from getting sick.”

Chinese officials, on the other hand are also promoting a conspiracy theory that the U.S. army brought the coronavirus to China.

Meanwhile, 3,500 confirmed cases of the illness were reported in the US as of Monday night.