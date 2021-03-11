New Delhi: Nearly two months after former US President Donald Trump finished his tenure and exited the Oval office, a photo of a white porcelain statue of Donald Trump sitting cross-legged like the Buddha is trending online. The photo is actually of a statue that was carved out by a Chinese entrepreneurial furniture-maker and was later listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao. Also Read - This Baby Imitating its Grandfather with a Walking Stick is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today| Watch

The statue is made available in two sizes, while the larger sized statue of 4.6m is available at 3,999 yuan (Rs 44,707), the smaller size of 1.6 meters has been priced at 999 yuan (Rs 1,1168). In the statue, Trump can be seen sitting cross-legged and hands folded in his laps, thumbs pointing outwards, which is said to be a Buddha pose that signifies meditation and contemplation.