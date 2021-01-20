Vijaywada: In an act of religious solidarity, a Muslim woman has come forward to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and is encouraging fellow members of the Muslim community to pitch in. The woman identified as Zahara Begum, who is an organiser at Tahera Trust, has appealed to the Muslim community to offer donations for the construction of the temple through Nidhi Samparna, during the Nidhi Sekarana program. Also Read - Ram Temple Complex in Ayodhya: How Much Will it Cost? When Will it be Completed? | Trust Official Answers

People can donate any amount of their choice and even a small contribution of Rs 10 is encouraged.

Exhorting India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, she recalled how all communities, including Muslims, would offer donations to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising pooja on Vinayak Chaturthi, Dussehra and Ram Navmi. She also said that she has noticed that Hindus have donated their land for construction of mosques, idgahs and graveyads for the Muslim community, while working in villages over the last 10 years.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Zahara said, “We are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught Dharma as a way of life and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

Noatbly, The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. On Friday, India kicked off a nationwide drive to rack up donations for the construction of the Ram temple.

So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore, ANI quoted the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai. While President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100, actor Akshay Kumar also made a donation for the construction, calling his fans to do the same.

The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.