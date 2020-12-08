The most precious gift that one can give to another person is the gift of life i.e. blood. In addition to saving a human life, there are incredible health benefits for donors too, but many are still skeptical of the process. Given that blood is needed regularly for patients with diseases such as thalassemia and hemophilia, and also for the treatment of injuries after an accident, major surgeries, etc, many blood donation camps are routinely organised so that there is no blood shortage. Also Read - To Strengthen Its Blood Donation Drive, Maharashtra to Use Facebook Tool

However, one such blood donation drive in Mumbai has grabbed limelight because of its unique incentive. If you donate blood, you can take home 1 kg of chicken or paneer, depending on your food habits. Sounds nice, right?

Notably, Samadhan Sarvankar, son of senior Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar, is organising a blood donation camp on December 13 at the Rajabhau Salvi Ground in New Prabhadevi in partnership with the KEM hospital. Sarvankar has appealed to the people of his constituency to donate blood and take home either chicken or paneer.

“Usually, blood donation camps are a serious affair, wherein a donor walks in donates blood, gets a certificate and leaves. We thought of organising a ‘fun’ blood donation camp, where we could not only encourage people to come forward and donate blood but also give them some cause for cheer, especially amid the pandemic when everybody is just worried, Samadhan Sarvankar said.

“The idea of distributing chicken and paneer struck me when I read on the World Health Organisation’s website that poultry and dairy products are a good source of protein and vitamins, besides being immunity boosters. Since it’s a pandemic era. So I decided to give all blood donors chicken or paneer as per whether they are vegetarian,” News18 quoted the corporator as saying.

The camp will be held between 10 am to 2 pm and potential donors will have to register before December 11. The aim is to collect 1,000 units of blood and so far, over 300 donors have registered. Donors must be between 18 and 50 years of age.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had also appealed to the citizens to donate blood voluntarily in the wake of blood banks facing shortage during the pandemic.