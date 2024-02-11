Home

‘Don’t Eat If Your Parents Don’t Vote For Me’: Sena MLA Santosh Bangar To School Kids | WATCH

The video was taken when Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, visited a zilla parishad school in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Mumbai News: A Shiv Sena MLA of the Eknath Shinde faction stirred a controversy after a viral video showed him asking school children not to eat for two days if their parents do not vote for him. “If your parents don’t vote for me in the next election, don’t eat for two days,” Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar is seen telling the kids in the clip, which has gone viral on social media sites.

As per reports, the video was taken when Bangar visited a a zilla parishad school in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

“If they (parents) ask you the reason for refusing to eat food. Tell them to vote for Santosh Bangar, only then will we eat,” the Shinde Sena MLA is seen telling the puzzled school kids, who look on in astonishment.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Bangar then asked the children, all less than 10 years old, to repeat and recite what he just told them so they can say it front of their parents about who to vote for in the coming elections.

Opposition demands action against MLA Bangar

The Kalamnuri MLA’s remarks have triggered a backlash from the opposition party with Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP leaders demanding action against him.

Notably, Bangar’s remarks came less than a week after the Election Commission issued directives prohibiting the use of children in poll-related activities.

“What Bangar told the school children goes against the directive of the Election Commission, therefore, strict action must be taken against him. He is a repeat offender and goes scot-free as he is an ally of the BJP. The Commission must act against him without prejudice,” NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also sought EC action against Bangar and also wondered if the state education minister was sleeping when an MLA of his party was making such remarks to school children.

A history of controversies

Santosh Bangar is not a newbie to controversies and is infamous for his shocking remarks and actions which have triggered backlash in the past.

Last month, Bangar said he would hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In August last year, he was booked by the Kalamnuri police for allegedly brandishing a sword during a festive rally.

In 2022, a video of him slapping a catering manager of a midday meal programme for labourers had gone viral.

(With PTI inputs)

