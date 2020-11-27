Seems like Donald Trump, is still having a hard time dealing with the reality of US Presidential election results and is yet to concede defeat. On Thursday, Trump lost his cool at a reporter during a Thanksgiving press conference who questioned him against his claims of election fraud. Also Read - 'Out of This World': NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Video of Earth From Space, Leaves Twitter Awestruck | Watch

Notably, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason asked Trump if he will concede when the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Responding to him, the President said that if Biden is declared the winner, the Electoral College, “made a mistake, cause this election was a fraud.” Also Read - Will Leave White House if Electoral College Declares Biden Victory, Says Trump When pressed further if he would concede, Trump snapped at the reporter, calling him a ‘lightweight’ and said, ”Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.” Also Read - COVID-19: US Records Over 2000 Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Highest In 6 Months

JUST IN: President Trump snaps at reporter objecting to the President's false claims about the election: "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way." pic.twitter.com/RbTKItjs9L — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020

The video has gone viral on Twitter and many have commented how Trump has often insulted and demeaned journalists who ask questions that he doesn’t like.

Trump has never understood that he works for and answers to the people, not the other way around. — Skeptic (@abqralph) November 26, 2020

Trump needs to respect the office as well and he never has. To him it’s an ego boost and power grab. — Marilyn Williams (@JoyMWilliams) November 26, 2020

People hate trump more than they loved Obama. That’s why the numbers look like that. We hate trump with a passion. — Syndi (@OrangeManGot2Go) November 26, 2020

Call it what it is. His behavior is abusive, plain and simple. Anyone who acts like Trump doesn't deserve respect & the fact is asking him questions that make him uncomfortable is not the definition of disrespect to a POTUS. — Best Blue State Kate (@lotusgdess) November 26, 2020

Yo Trump. You’re not the president of the United States. Your a criminal treasonous piece of shit and nothing more. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/KEOBprhemh — wormpicker 🌊💪🏻🌊💪🏻🌊 (@wormpicker) November 27, 2020

Since losing the election to Joe Biden, Trump has kept a low profile, appearing on camera only a handful of times, and steering clear of reporters’ questions. He also announced that he would leave the White House but didn’t say if he will attend Biden’s inauguration which is customary for outgoing presidents.