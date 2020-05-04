New Delhi: From today, the government has allowed liquor sale across all the country, excluding containment areas and needless to say, tipplers are elated. Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and others permitted the sale of liquor even as the ongoing lockdown entered phase 3. Also Read - Suniel Shetty Recalls How he, Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal 'Used to Sleep on Newspapers' as Hera Pheri Clocks 20 Years

In many parts of the country, people were seen gathering outside the liquor shops from early morning even before the shops could open for sales. Meanwhile, social media couldn’t contain its excitement at the prospect and are flooding social media with memes and jokes.

Actor Paresh Rawal too joined in all the fun and shared a joke on Twitter with a funny appeal.

He wrote, ”An appeal by the government before opening wine Shop -“Please take the car directly to your home after drinking. No one should go to fight with China”.

Wine Shop खोलने से पहले सरकार की मार्मिक अपील-

🙏

"कृपया पीने के बाद गाड़ी सीधे अपने घर ले जायें। कोई भी चीन से लड़ने नहीं जायेगा। — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 4, 2020

Notably, the joke shared by the actor has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp ever since the government’s announcement.

Many applauded the actor’s sense of humour, while others made added more memes and jokes to the conversation. Here is how netizens reacted to Paresh’s tweet:

You post everything you get on WhatsApp, right? — Stuti (@StuteeMishra) May 4, 2020

खुद लड़खड़ा जाऊँगा लेकिन अर्थव्यवस्था नही लड़खड़ाने दूँगा

:-एक शराबी

😂😂 — ADV Shakti Ajmer Singh Mor 🇮🇳 (@Shaktimor1993) May 4, 2020

Sir your Sense of Humour ,😂😂😂😂…Has re halkat – kya mast joke mara hai — Devansh Bisht (@DevanshBisht9) May 4, 2020

क्या खूब कहा है आपने😀😀😀 — Brij Bihari Bablu (@bablu_brij) May 4, 2020

