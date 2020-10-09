In exciting news for space enthusiasts, Mars will shine brighter than at any other point in the year, on October 13. The Red Planet will not appear this bright again till the next 15 years, so make sure you don’t miss this opportunity. Also Read - Hint of Life on Mars? Scientists Have Found Three Buried Lakes Under Surface of The Red Planet!

Notably, Mars is the closest planet to Earth and fourth closest to the Sun.

What is the reason?

According to Sky and Telescope, this is because Mars will be in ‘opposition’, directly opposite the Sun, making it shine along Earth’s horizon in the Northern Hemisphere.

This opposition will be extra special due to the orbits of Earth and Mars lining up to be at their closest to each other. That’s when Mars will be at its absolute brightest point for the year, rising at sunset and remaining up until sunrise.

On the day, Mars will also be at its maximum apparent size when viewed through telescopes

“October is a great time for viewing Mars, as the planet is visible all night right now, and reaches its highest point in the sky around midnight. This period of excellent visibility coincides with the event known as opposition, which occurs about every two years when Mars is directly on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun,” Nasa wrote in a skywatching guide.

“This is also around the time when Mars and Earth come closest together in their orbits, meaning the Red Planet is at its brightest in the sky, so don’t miss it,” it further said.

By the end of November, Mars will be only a quarter as bright.

How to watch

You’ll be able to look for Mars when the Sun is setting and sky gazers in the Northern Hemisphere will be in a better position to spot it.

Skywatchers can just use a pair of binoculars to watch Mars and even a cell phone with a quality camera on it. You can also view this phenomenon with a naked eye.