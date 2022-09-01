Hyderabad: Twitter is left enraged after a customer made a rather bigoted request on Swiggy, demanding that his order should not be delivered by a Muslim delivery boy. The Hyderabad-based Swiggy customer recently order food through Swiggy and mentioned in the delivery instruction box that his food should not be delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Beats Man With Slippers in Full Public View in Moradabad Over Eve-Teasing | Watch

Shaik Salauddin, chairman of Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC shared the screengrab of the instruction mentioned by the customer and urged Swiggy to take a stand against such a request. “Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna.”

SEE THE VIRAL POST OF SWIGGY CUSTOMER:

Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna #SareJahanSeAchhaHindustanHamara#JaiHind #JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/XLmz9scJpH — Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) August 30, 2022

TWITTER IS ENRAGED

Twitter users were left stumped and enraged at the bizarre demand and suggested that such customers should be banned from the platform. Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP from Karnataka, also expressed outrage and wrote, “Platform companies cannot sit back and watch as gig workers face such blatant bigotry in the name of religion. What action will such companies take to safeguard the rights of gig workers?”

Platform companies cannot sit back and watch as gig workers face such blatant bigotry in the name of religion. What action will such companies take to safeguard the rights of gig workers? @Swiggy @TGPWU @Connect_IFAT — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 31, 2022

Another user wrote, “This guy should be blacklisted and there are no two way discussions about it. I do want to blacklist all people who mix religion in food.” Check other reactions:

Dear @Swiggy

You can straight away block that customer. No need to have much discussions on this issue.

We can not change some narrow minded People, so it’s waste of time to discuss about such. — Krish Raj Murari (@KrishRajMurari) August 31, 2022

Name and shame him/her. If they’re so shameless and make this request, then there is no harm in naming them — Daler Modi👳🏼‍♂️ (@DalerModi) August 30, 2022

Dear @Swiggy @TGPWU .. As a #Hindu activist, I would request you to blacklist this man who is spreading hate against our #Muslim bros & totally supports @ShaikTgfwda Ji for raising issue. Such hate mongers demean India. There is No Right to Hate against any Indian/Human 🇮🇳 ❤ — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Swiggy hasn’t responded to the controversy yet. Earlier too, a Swiggy customer in Hyderabad had refused to accept food delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.