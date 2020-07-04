Trust the Internet to flood you with never-seen-before talent, especially this quarantine and a jaw-dropping video shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman is proof of the same. Featuring a girl delicately walking on the backs of cyclists below as if a human treadmill, the viral video has taken the Internet by storm. Also Read - Beautiful Display of Physics! Man Swings Two Glasses of Water Without a Single Drop Falling | WATCH

Opening to an indoor wooden court, the video features a group of people cycling in a circle while a girl in black athleisure wear, gingerly stepped on one cyclist's back after another until the circle was complete. Jumping down after she stepped on the last cyclist, the girl made the stunt look easier than it actually was. Chapman captioned the video, "People are absolutely insanely innovative and incredible…(sic)" and we could not agree more.



Quick to respond, the netizens flooded the comments section with praises. While one wrote, “This is insane”, another commented, “One thing I always wonder with these types of things is, who the hell thinks ‘you know we what I should try’ Good effort though (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

This is insane — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 2, 2020

One thing I always wonder with these types of things is, who the hell thinks ‘you know we what I should try’ Good effort though. — Say it how it is… (@TheRealPolitic9) July 3, 2020

Gen Z taking duck duck goose to the next level bruh…..unreal. — Danny Hughes (@dthmath) July 2, 2020

This is going in the next mission impossible. Except Tom Cruise will be walking on water people. — Dileep Rao🇺🇸 (@leepers500) July 3, 2020

If I wasn’t seeing it.. I wouldn’t believe it! 😊 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 — 🦅 Sher’ 🦅 🌊 (@cherokeesher2) July 3, 2020

The video had grossed 3.5 million views at the time of filing this story.