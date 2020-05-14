The search engine might be faster with larger memory storage than the human brain but not always be right, as is often the case with Google translate. Sparking a hilarious meme fest on Twitter, a dosa packet trended viral after the word “batter” was mistranslated and printed on it as “ballebaaz“. Also Read - So Thoughtful! Twitter Learns Empathy From Migrant Worker as Picture With Pets in Arms, on Her Walk Back Home, Goes Viral

‘Batter’ is a colloquial for ‘batsman’ in a game of cricket hence the Hindi translation, perhaps by Google, showed it to be ‘ballebaaz‘. The words ‘Idli/Dosa Batter’ were printed on the packet in English, Tamil and Hindi languages and the literal translation left Twitterati in splits. Taking to his handle on the microblogging site, a user shared the picture of the packet and captioned it, “Damn you Google Translate! #Indyeah! (sic).” Also Read - Vijay Mallya Urges Govt To Take His Money & Close His Case, Twitter Says 'Pay Your Employees First'

What followed were hilarious reactions from other users who instantly cracked up the mood on social media amid the pandemic gloom. While one user wrote, “If batter is ballebaaz – then battery should be artillery barrage no? What would barrage be? Legal drinking age? (sic)”, another commented, “what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then? (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “Banda ab bats khayega (A guy will now eat bats?)” sic.

Check out Twitter’s hilarious reaction here:

The translation is verbatim. Hence the error.

However, don’t underestimate Tamilian’s sense of humour. You should see how the word “Sani”tiser has been used to create hilarious comedy. To understand that you should know the language. — A Janakiram (@aJanakiram11) May 13, 2020

Please dont blame sunder picchai… Blame Satya Nadella pic.twitter.com/PuXim5UQ4m — saytu (@paradarami) May 14, 2020

Dono hi galat hai. Google ko ghol bolna tha — Barbareeek (@barbareeek) May 14, 2020

Bas yehi baaki tha pic.twitter.com/SBDHNZgx5x — Lockdown 4.0 👍🏻 (@mangoman79) May 13, 2020

If batter is ballebaaz – then battery should be artillery barrage no?

What would barrage be? Legal drinking age? — shiv (@bennedose) May 13, 2020

what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then? — Nannu (@NPC8763) May 13, 2020

Nah!! This is Bing not Google Translator !! 🙋‍♂️ — Ravish Bharti💙💙 (@ravishbharti) May 13, 2020

Banda ab bats khayega 😱😱😱😱 — Abhilegend (@abhilegend000) May 13, 2020

Not a cricket fan but this meme fest really got us digging in the mood!