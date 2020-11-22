New Delhi: In yet another bizarre ritual of faith, a group of priests and ‘baigas’ (witch doctors) reportedly walked over married women in Chhattisgarh to bless them with children on Saturday. The women from Dhamtari district who desired to have a child laid down on floor to allow the priests to walk over their backs and enter the temple for receiving blessings. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Constable Arrested For Inflicting Cigarette Burns on Toddler, Thrashing Woman

This ritual takes place every year during the annual 'Madhai fair' and thousands of tribal people from nearby villages throng at the temple of Goddess Angaarmoti, to participate and witness it. Every year, the fair is held on the first Friday after Diwali at the temple, The Times of India reported.

And this year, despite the ongoing pandemic, thousands of people from the tribes reached the temple and bore witness to the fair without practicing any kind of social distancing norms and the mandate of wearing masks. On November 21, Over 200 women from over 50 villages laid down on their stomachs as dozens of priests and witch doctors walked on their backs, holding flags and entered the temple.

With the desire of a child of their own, the women were ready to get trampled on by several men as the rest of the villagers watched them.

Kiranmayee Nayak, chairperson of Chhattisgarh state commission for women said, “This calls for a lot of awareness and I would visit the place with my team and initiate with the help of locals to discourage the practice and make women aware about the best ways of easy conception and seeking blessing from Goddess. We will ensure that their religious sentiments shouldn’t be hurt.”