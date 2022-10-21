Noida: From being hailed as man’s best friend to being considered a menace, dogs have seen it all. All hell broke loose for the strays of Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society when a 7-month-old baby was mauled to death by a dog in the vicinity. The residents have since been demanding that the dogs on the campus be shifted to someplace else. The Noida Authority has started the process by sending dog catchers to the society and taking them to the dog shelter in Sector 94. In the process, a pregnant dog was dragged by her throat by the catchers by a rope in the Lotus Boulevard Society.Also Read - 7-Months-Old Infant Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Noida

The incident was caught on camera. In the video, it can be seen that the dog is choking and bleeding while a resident can be heard pleading to the men catching her to use a net instead of rope. But the dog catchers pay no heed to the resident and continue dragging the pregnant dog.

After her vedios all innocent dogs r paying a hefty price. If you r a dog lover come and protest now. Don'work for dirty publicity. She is a pregnant female dog. #doglovers what r we doing.

The video was uploaded on social media by a resident of the society.

The protocol requires the dog catchers to only use a butterfly net, the catchers were using a hook to trap the dog.

The van which came to catch the dog belongs to Animal Shelter, Sector 94, Noida which comes under Noida Authority. Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, an animal activist who runs a home shelter in Greater Noida, said, “This is an equally brutal act. It’s shameless to see how these people are taking this pregnant dog”.

Anuradha Dogra, a volunteer at Animal Shelter, said, “It was our shelter catcher. He was the driver who did this to the pregnant dog. He has been sacked and also been fined. The dog is fine and with us now. The dog is just some days pregnant and we have done her health checkup”.