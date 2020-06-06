In the heat of rising tensions between India and China at the border, many celebrities came forward to urge Indians into boycotting Chinese goods in retaliation and dairy giant Amul was no different. On June 3, Amul India in its signature style, shared a creative with its protagonist girl with blue hair. Also Read - The Real Woke Hero! Abhay Deol Slams Indian Celebrities For Endorsing Fairness Creams While Supporting Anti-Racism Protests in America

Featuring her giving a stern look to a red dragon, who held a China placard, the creative carried the question, “Exit the Dragon?” Taking to their handle on Twitter, Amul shared the creative with the caption, “#Amul Topical: About the boycott of Chinese products… (sic).” Also Read - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey And US President Donald Trump Lock Horns Again, This Time Over Latter's Campaign Video Which Had 'Copyright' Issues

Twitter allegedly deactivated the account on June 4. In an interview with WION, a Twitter spokesperson shared, “The account was caught in our spam filter. Safety and security of the accounts is a key priority for us and sometimes to ensure an account has not been compromised we require the account owner to complete a simple reCAPTCHA process also termed as an ‘anti-spam’ challenge. These challenges are simple for authentic account owners to solve, but difficult (or costly) for spammy or malicious account owners to complete. Once the account clears this security step, as was the case with @Amul_Coop, the account regains full access. To protect the accounts we routinely require them to clear this security key for login verification.”

However, the damage was done as netizes lashed at the micro-blogging site for siding with China. While one user wrote, “#TwitterBlocksAmul Twitter is anserable to 1.3billion Indians why they did this. #Amul supported the #BoycottChina move, what’s wrong in supporting national interest,#Twitter doesn’t even exist in #China why support the villain.Clearly #Dragon is funding all this mayham (sic)”, another warned, “#Amul is not just taste of India but pride of India! Don’t mess with India Twitter! (sic)” and yet another lashed, “Twitter which itself is blocked in China, blocked #Amul account due to these cartoons. What kind of hypocrisy is this? We Indians support #Amul (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s agitation on the news here:

#TwitterBlocksAmul Twitter is anserable to 1.3billion Indians why they did this. #Amul supported the #BoycottChina move, what’s wrong in supporting national interest,#Twitter doesn’t even exist in #China why support the villain.Clearly #Dragon is funding all this mayham. pic.twitter.com/IsUDk1MD75 — Aiswarya Pradatta Pal (@AiswaryaAshu) June 6, 2020

#Amul is not just taste of India but pride of India! Don’t mess with India Twitter! pic.twitter.com/706R6ZVtkd — Dr. Vinayak Dubey (@vinayvaani) June 6, 2020

Twitter which itself is blocked in China, blocked #Amul account due to these cartoons. What kind of hypocrisy is this?

We Indians support #Amul. pic.twitter.com/7Hy0EuQam7 — Bihar Reawakens (@BiharReawakens) June 6, 2020

What is this behaviour Twitter?? You blocking #Amul for its take on China?? China still wont let you in despite all this bootlicking pic.twitter.com/1wOsHQOSLO — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 6, 2020

Shocking @Twitter @TwitterIndia briefly restricted #Amul account because of the post below calling to boycott Chinese products… showing a dragon depicting China with #TikTok at its tail end pic.twitter.com/TRPeFb8VTh — Vishal Kamath (@Vishal_Kamath) June 6, 2020

Dear Twitter,

You were not a party in this. Why did you take sides unnecessarily. If Indians can start an Exit the Dragon movement, then an exit the Twitter movement can also be started. Please retweet.

Let’s see how many they can block. #Amul#amul pic.twitter.com/IDbr6yleIc — Deepak Uppal (@DeepakU24521389) June 6, 2020

Shocking @Twitter briefly restricted Amul account because of the post calling to boycott Chinese products. We indians stands with our company’s across India. Amul has become an political issue. (1/3) #amul pic.twitter.com/hykuwrJmDo — Parth shah #StayHome#StaySafe (@pns251092) June 6, 2020

China bans Twitter and Twitter blocks companies from sharing anything Anti-China…

This is a very weird relationship #Amul — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 6, 2020

@Twitter blocked @Amul_Coop for showing China it’s place with #exitthedragon ad.

Twitter is banned in China, yet @jack gets offended for his love of #China.

Don’t forget #Twitter is made what it is by Indians and not China.😡#TwitterTakesSides#Amul pic.twitter.com/1DZFkYFGJA — Kamlesh Dixit 🇮🇳 (@kash2312) June 6, 2020

Shame on twitter who blocked #Amul …. We INDIANs stands with our company’s across INDIA … You stands with Westerners🤔🙄 you didn’t blocked anti indians that’s our stand we know ..just we used bcoz our @PMOIndia tweets here other wise you are a waste. pic.twitter.com/Bowz0ttnAu — Nakul Singh (@Nakul__Singh) June 6, 2020

While Twitter clarified that the action was not related to the content published but strictly for safety and security of the account, Amul told WION, “Amul Butter girl spare none, favour none and fears none. She tells the mood of nation.” After Amul complied with the reactivation process, its Twitter handle was live in the morning of June 5.