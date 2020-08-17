In an intense rescue operation, an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper airlifted a man who had been stranded in the water at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh for almost 16 hours! Also Read - 'They Deserve Bravery Award': Three TN Women Remove Sarees, Hurl Them In Water To Rescue 2 Youths From Drowning

Notably, Chattisgarh has been witnessing incessant rains, with Bilaspur recording 106 mm in the past 24 hours. As per an NDTV report, the man, identified as Jitendra Kumar Kashyap, had jumped into the water on Sunday evening but was unable to come out due to the heavy flow. For almost 16 hours, he sat on a stone and held onto a tree to save himself.

The state police made several efforts to rescue the man but couldn’t due to the heavy flow of the water and weather conditions. It was then that police sought help from IAF.

The MI-17 helicopter took off from Raipur at 5.49 am and airlifted the man at 6.37 am. It took around 20 minutes for the rescue operation before landing back in the state capital at 7.35 am, an official said. Eventually, the man was successfully rescued and was taken to Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Watch the incredible video here:

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation: Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range (Video source-Bilaspur Police) pic.twitter.com/IaGddp2gt6 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

@IAF_MCC conducted an incredible rescue operation to rescue a man at Khutaghat dam in Bilaspur, He was stuck in the heavy flow, he sat on a stone, holding onto a tree to save himself for almost 16 hrs! After an arduous night, the IAF airlifted the man @ndtv @ndtvindia #IAF pic.twitter.com/CMI3pP9NcN — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 17, 2020

Following the rescue, Bilaspur Police hailed IAF and wrote, ”Big Salute to Indian Airforce for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition.

Big Salute to Indian Airforce for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition. Applause for Bilaspur police, admn, sdrf, ntpc, secl, local public who kept on trying to rescue him thruout last night, and kept hope alive in him. Ratanpur Khutaghat. pic.twitter.com/23zZQsyrCW — BilaspurPolice (@PoliceBilaspur) August 17, 2020

Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also commended the IAF’s effort on Twitter, “Salute to you@IAF_MCC The young man trapped in the strong current in Khuntaghat has been rescued today. Your courage and willpower is proved once again. We all congratulate the Indian Air Force, including the Chhattisgarh resident, and all the team involved in the rescue.”

Baghel on Sunday directed all district officials and the police to stay alert in view of the continuous rainfall and make necessary arrangements to deal with the flood-like situation.