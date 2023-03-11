Home

Dramatic Video Shows SUV Dragging Motorcycle, Rider Nowhere In Sight | Watch

The video shows a minivan driving on a busy road with a big flash of sparks flying below it.

Viral Video: It is guaranteed that you will get to see some of the most interesting, amusing, comical, bizarre, tragic, and unusual views ever on the roads. That is the unpredictable nature of this network that connects distant places and is used by millions of people and vehicles. People from all walks of life and vehicles that range from the smallest to the biggest and budget to luxury, you have them all there.

Talking about views, we are sharing a viral video with you that will explain it better. The video shows a minivan driving on a busy road with a big flash of sparks flying below it. As the person who is recording the video moves ahead, it is revealed that a motorcycle is wedged onto the bumper of the SUV while the rider is not there. Yet, the SUV driver keeps on driving at high speed.

The video is shared on Twitter by Vicious Videos @ViciousVideos with the caption, “Ummmm bro, notice anything amiss with your front end there?”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Ummmm bro, notice anything amiss with your front end there? pic.twitter.com/Dvy5Ga5fKh — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 10, 2023

Just what happened to the rider? Rather, just what had happened? This is as bizarre as it can get.

However, according to a report, the incident took place in June 2020 in Corona, Riverside County, California, USA when a speeding minivan hit a bike that was wedged onto the bumper of the car.

It is further reported that the driver of the minivan slammed into the rear of the motorcycle and never stopped.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.