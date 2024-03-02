Home

Viral

Dramatic Video: Woman Pulled From Truck Hanging Off Bridge In US After Accident

Dramatic Video: Woman Pulled From Truck Hanging Off Bridge In US After Accident

Viral video: A Semi-truck driver rescued after a massive crash on Ohio River bridge betqeen Louisville and Kentucky on Friday. Rescue operation took 40 minutes. Dramatic video of the rescue operation has gone viral on the internet.

Dramatic Video: Woman Pulled From Truck Hanging Off Bridge In US After Accident

Dramatic Rescue Of Woman Truck Driver: A video of a truck driver being pulled to safety from her semi-truck, which was dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River in the US after a crash, has gone viral on the internet. The mishap occurred on Friday following a three-vehicle crash that left the truck hanging over a bridge across the river.

Trending Now

In the video, one of the members of the rescue team can be seen rappelling down, hooking the driver up to a safety harness, and bringing her up. The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

You may like to read

BREAKING: Heroic rescue made as semi-truck hangs off a bridge over the Ohio River. Insane. The truck was hanging over the Ohio River on the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the 2nd Street Bridge after getting into a collision. The crash initially happened around noon… pic.twitter.com/gjaLtiqOIR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2024

One other person involved in the crash mishap was also taken to the hospital. According to Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill, the three vehicle crash on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge was reported around noon and the operation went smoothly because of firefighters’ training.

“There were some serious heroes here,” This was some really professional, well-practiced, well-trained stuff. They got right out there, got right to her,” he said.

However, Louisville Metro Police have initiated a probe and said the bridge remained closed Friday afternoon in both directions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.