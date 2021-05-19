Hyderabad: A girl hailing from Hyderabad has bagged her dream job at the multinational teach giant Microsoft with a whopping salary of Rs 2 crore per annum. Hyderabad resident Deepthi Narkuti, who has been selected for the role of a software development engineer grade-2 group at Microsoft started working at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, USA from May 17 onwards. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Hundreds of People Throng Hyderabad's Charminar For Eid Shopping | WATCH

Notably, Deepthi was flooded with several offers from AAA-rated companies in the US like Amazon and Goldman Sachs, apart from Microsoft, after she recently finished her post-graduation in MS (Computers) from the University of Florida. However, Deepthi chose to go ahead with Microsoft to launch her career as a software developer. She had also earlier worked as Microsoft Student Associate in 2014-2015.

Prior to that, Deepthi did her B.Tech from Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad and then joined an American investment bank and financial services company JP Morgan as a software engineer. After working at JP Morgan for three years, she decided to pursue higher studies and left her job. She earned a scholarship at the University of Florida and went to the US to pursue an MS program.

According to a report by Hans India, Deepthi received the highest annual salary package among the 300 students who got selected during the campus interview at the University of Florida.