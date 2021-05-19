Hyderabad: A girl hailing from Hyderabad has bagged her dream job at the multinational teach giant Microsoft with a whopping salary of Rs 2 crore per annum. Hyderabad resident Deepthi Narkuti, who has been selected for the role of a software development engineer grade-2 group at Microsoft started working at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, USA from May 17 onwards. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Hundreds of People Throng Hyderabad's Charminar For Eid Shopping | WATCH
Notably, Deepthi was flooded with several offers from AAA-rated companies in the US like Amazon and Goldman Sachs, apart from Microsoft, after she recently finished her post-graduation in MS (Computers) from the University of Florida. However, Deepthi chose to go ahead with Microsoft to launch her career as a software developer. She had also earlier worked as Microsoft Student Associate in 2014-2015.
Prior to that, Deepthi did her B.Tech from Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad and then joined an American investment bank and financial services company JP Morgan as a software engineer. After working at JP Morgan for three years, she decided to pursue higher studies and left her job. She earned a scholarship at the University of Florida and went to the US to pursue an MS program.
According to a report by Hans India, Deepthi received the highest annual salary package among the 300 students who got selected during the campus interview at the University of Florida.
Deepthi firmly believes that technology can have a significant impact in transforming lives, as mentioned in her LinkedIn bio. Her biggest support is her father Vekanna, who is working with Hyderabad Police Commissionerate as a forensic expert.