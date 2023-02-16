Home

Dream Job Layoff? This Indore Company Shut Systems of Employees And Asked Them to GO HOME After Working Hours – Check Viral LinkedIn Post

A notice from an Indore-based business appears on employees' desktop screens after their shifts are finished - Check viral linkedIn post!

Viral LinkedIn Post: An IT business company with headquarters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh automatically turned off staff members’ computers if they work past their shift timings. According to a viral LinkedIn post shared by Tanvi Khandelwal, HR at SoftGrid Computers revealed that her company supports a flexible and enjoyable work environment. She uploaded a photo of the warning requesting that the workers go home because their shift was done. The warning on the computer screens read, “Warning!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 min. Please Go Home.

The caption on the viral Linkedin post read, “This is not a promotional and imaginary post! This is the reality of our office !! SoftGrid Computers My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning. NO MORE CALLS AND MAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS !! Isn’t this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood. And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment Cheers to all of us!! You can also join.”

CHECK VIRAL LINKEDIN POST FOR LAYOFF EMPLOYEE

The viral LinkedIn post was swamped with comments with several users hailing the IT company’s work environment. One of the users wrote, “I wish this Working Atmosphere prevails in Each and Every Company…inspite of so many Social Awareness Articles on ‘Health, Well Being and Happiness’ of Employees YET, this is ONLY on Paper, Nothing Constructively Implemented by Employers…Employees are Stressed day in and day out which gradually leads to Health and Mental issues and Imbalance in Personal Lifes’…High Time Employers Get that ‘Awakening Call of Stressfree, Positive Working Environment.”

Another user wrote, “Very nice…..it should be in every organisation…Extra time works give us undisciplined in work life and it affects in our routine working….but the fact is organisations has not thinking about this, they things extra time give him extra productivity. But this is not true…”

Many users found it controversial and wrote, “No, this is not fantastic, and can have a serious impact on people’s productivity! Imagine that you were at your most productive working state just before finishing that last thing, and this just ruined whole your work… And this also probably demotivated you to do the same thing tomorrow. Work-life balance should not be forced on people, rather people should develop their mindset to allow themselves to have a work-life balance.”

The viral LinkedIn post has over 6K comments, 9K plus comments and over 339K reactions.

What do you think about this approach in offices? Let us know your thoughts!

