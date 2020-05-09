Giving architechture a cretive twist, a 280-year-old vineyard Quinta da Pancheca is offering romantic setting with a dream come true for all wine lovers where they can drink wine all day and sleep in luxurious barrels with a picturesque view and exquisite food menu. Promising an experience of rurality of one of the most famous wine regions in the world, Douro Wine Region, the vineyard looks straight out of a fantasy world. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown Effect? Rahul Jaimini Quits as Swiggy CTO, Food Delivery Platform's Co-Founder Joins Startup Pesto Tech

With a 140-acre vineyard, the under-100 feet Wine Barrel rooms were designed by owners Paulo Pereira and Maria do Céu Gonçalves with everything you need for your stay fitted perfectly inside it. This includes a bed, a full bathroom, a closet, skylights and even a private patio. Dating back to about 280 years, Quinta da Pancheca offers reds, whites, rosé and port wines. The luxurious stay comes with a breathtaking view and an exquisite food menu that also includes traditional Portuguese cuisine.

Duplicating the services more or less like in their wine barrel rooms, Quinta da Pancheca also offers The Wine House Hotel for a great wine trip and experience with a breathtaking view of the Duoro Valley. Located in Douro, Portugal, D. José Freire de Serpa Pimentel bought the property in 1903 and began to work on the modernization of the vineyard. The structures include eight granite stone tanks where red wines from Pacheca are still vinified.

The doors for guided tours to the property and sale of its wines in Quinta’s store officially began in 1955. Focused in the production of quality Douro DOC and Port wines, Quinta da Pacheca started commercialization of DOC wines with the brands of Quinta da Pacheca and Quinta de Vale Abraão in 1977. The Wine House Hotel Quinta da Pacheca in 2009 further expanded the exploration of business in tourism and soon it came to be recognized as an ultimate vacation destination.