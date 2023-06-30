Home

Driver With A Difference: Uber Cab Driver Abdul Qadeer Provides Free WiFi, Snacks, First-Aid To Passengers

New Delhi: Cab rides are an essential part of the everyday hustle and bustle of any metro city but sometimes they leave a bad taste in the commuter’s mouth with cab drivers cancelling rides at their whim and behaving rudely with customers. Most cabbies just go along with their job and there is nothing special or remarkable about the experience of riding with them.

However, every so often there comes along someone who goes above and beyond the line of duty to make the ride an unforgettable pleasant experience for his customers. This heart-warming tale is that of Abdul Qadeer, a 48-year-old cab driver in Delhi who provides free snacks, WiFi and drinks to his passengers, and on top of that a joyous ride to boot.

Driver with a difference

Abdul Qadeer’s story went viral after it was shared by a Twitter user named Shyamlal Yadav. The man had recently been on a ride inside Abdul’s Uber cab and shared some pictures he had clicked. The photos shared by Yadav showed Abdul’s cab fitted with almost every kind of basic essentials, snacks and goodies, including a first-aid box—all provided free to passengers who are lucky enough to book Abdul’s cab on app-based taxi platform Uber.

“Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him,” Shyamlal Yadav wrote on twitter while sharing the pictures of Abdul’s cab.

Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him pic.twitter.com/EfBphXIHT1 — Shyamlal Yadav (@RTIExpress) June 26, 2023

A message of brotherhood

Abdul Qadeer’s cab is also fitted with a donation for children in need and alongside it, written on a piece of paper, is a warm message promoting tolerance, communal brotherhood and human decency. “We respect every religion. We cannot identify any religion based on clothes,” the message reads, along with a “humble appeal” urging people to be polite to each other.

“We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society,” Qadeer’s appeal reads.

This kind-hearted man’s story soon went viral on social media platforms with users showering praises upon him for his heart-warming gesture and the message of promoting humanity above everything else.

“Luckily, I had also got a chance to sit in his cab in Delhi. It was a very moving experience,” a user commented. “People like him make world a better place to live,” wrote another.

“This happens when you love your profession,” a third chimed in.

Some users also pointed how neatly all the goodies were arranged and properly labelled inside Abdul’s cab. There are masks, medicines, snacks, soft drinks and every other basic essential one would need on a ride—all properly labelled and neatly stacked inside the cozy interiors of Abdul’s cab.

On top of all the freebies and even first-aid and medicines Abdul provides absolutely free in his cab, the best part is he has hardly cancelled a ride in almost seven years.

