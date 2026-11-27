Drone hits Dhurandhar-fame rapper Reble’s face mid-performance at Guwahati show, fans left shocked; video goes viral

A routine musical performance took an unexpected turn when an aerial device came too close to the artist, interrupting her act in front of the audience.

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Drone strikes rapper Reble during Guwahati show (PC: Twitter)

A live performance in Guwahati took an unexpected turn when rapper-singer Reble was struck by a drone while performing on stage. The incident happened during an event on Thursday and a video showing the moment has since spread across social media. Reble, who has gained attention for her work in the Dhurandhar film franchise, was performing in front of an audience when the drone suddenly came close to her face. The impact appeared to startle the artist, who soon walked away from the stage. The incident has also left fans concerned about her safety.

Drone hits Reble’s face during Guwahati performance

Reble was performing at the PULSE 2026 Awards on Thursday, November 26. The event was held at Hatisila in Guwahati, Assam. During her performance of Dhurandhar’s cult track Run Down The City, the rapper was seen jumping and dancing on stage when a drone suddenly struck her face before crashing.

A video shared by an Instagram user, Zaman Diaries, who was present at the event, captured the incident. Reble appeared visibly shocked after the drone hit her. She then walked off the stage without addressing the audience. The person who posted the footage also confirmed that the drone had struck the singer during her performance.

Reble yet to share a statement after the incident

The video has been widely shared online, with fans expressing concern over the unexpected mishap. Many viewers have been asking about Reble’s well-being after watching the footage. However, the rapper has not issued a public statement or shared an update about the incident on her social media accounts so far.

There is also no confirmed information available about whether she sustained any injuries or required medical attention. Fans will likely be waiting for an update from the artist.

See viral video of Reble here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaman Diaries | Traveller & Vlogger (@zaman_diaries)

Fans react to drone hitting Reble during live performance

The video has sparked concern among fans, with several social media users questioning the event management and the safety arrangements at the venue. Many expressed disappointment over how the situation was handled and said performers should be given better protection during live shows.

One user commented, “Why is the management taking very lightly when it comes to Reble? She gives you good vibes, the least they can do is treat her with care.” Another social media user questioned the drone operator and the potential danger of such an incident, writing, “In a bigger stage they are doing this??? Is the operator drunk ??? Drone hits are lethal if those wings touch someone in the dangerous area like neck head. Man fine the drone operator.”

The comments reflect fans’ concerns about the risks involved when drones are flown too close to performers. Many are now hoping Reble is safe and will share an update following the incident.

See users reactions on Reble’s viral video here

Who is Reble, the rapper from Meghalaya?

Reble, also known as Daiaphi Lamare, comes from the West Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya. She developed an interest in music at a young age and was drawn to different genres, including rock, hip-hop and indie music. She began writing lyrics when she was around 11 and gradually worked towards building a career as a rapper and singer.

Her distinctive voice and energetic rap style helped her reach a wider audience through the music of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s monstrous blockbuster Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026). She lent her vocals to tracks such as Run Down The City – Monica and Naal Nachna, which brought her work to the attention of listeners across the country.