Wait, What? Viral Video Shows ‘Drone Dragon’ In China Sky, Netizens Amazed

The captivating video showcases a giant, colorful dragon flying through the air with its mouth open. The dragon gracefully moves up and down, showcasing the perfect synchronization of the drones.

The spectacular sight left internet users amazed. | Photo: Instagram @meme.ig

A spectacular and mesmerising video clip showcasing thousands of drones coming together to form a mystical dragon is making rounds on the internet, receiving praise from all over. The clip has been shared on various social media platforms and has accumulated thousands of views. The captivating video showcases a giant, colourful dragon flying through the air with its mouth open. The dragon gracefully moves up and down, showcasing the perfect synchronization of the drones. The amazing clip was shared on Instagram by a page named @meme.ig with the caption, “I love how they neatly organize at the end.” The same clip was also shared on Reddit by a user named @flyingcatwithhorns.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES (@meme.ig)

According to the post, the incredible drone show was performed in China’s Shenzhen province during the Dragon Boat Festival. However, the caption does not clarify whether the clip is from this year’s festival or a previous year.

Notably, these drones were connected to each other through software that synchronized them in a way that formed a moving dragon pattern.

Dragon Boat Festival

The traditional Chinese holiday known as the Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. It usually falls in the month of June-July according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, the holiday was observed on June 22.

Since being shared on Instagram the clip has accumulated over 40,000 views and received more than 35,000 likes. Most of the users were amazed to see the dragon and praised the amazing synchronization of the drones.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“China definitely ahead of us in technology we screwed lmao,” an Instagram user commented.

“Imagine trippin balls and seeing this shit out your window,” the second user commented.

“They got Gandalf doing the fireworks this year,” the third joked.

“Could lead to more dangerous things , if they can get it to where a dragon looks like it’s flying over the city they could do the same with anything else,” the third user said.

“Lmaoo we should fly this over an indegenous civilization and freak them out,” another user commented.

“Mom can we have a dragon. China: we have dragon at home,” another user joked and praised the amazing drone show.

