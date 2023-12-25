Drone Visuals: St Mary’s Cathedral In Madurai Decorated And Lit Up For Christmas Celebrations

Home

St Mary's Cathedral in Madurai is all decked up with colourful lights and other decorations to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Madurai: The world is celebrating Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, with religious zeal and fervour. People in India are also celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm. Churches across the country are decked up with beautiful lights and flowers for the festive celebration. St Mary’s Cathedral in Madurai is also adorned with colourful lights and other decorations to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. News agency ANI shared a mesmerizing drone visual of the cathedral, showing it all decked up in colourful lights, glowing in the night. Inside the cathedral, a beautiful tableau of baby Jesus is being created, and the entire premises of the holy building are adorned with colourful decorations and little lamps.

Christmas is an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ across the world on December 25. Many countries also observe a holiday on this day. During the festival, people decorate their houses with colourful lights, stars, and Christmas trees. Tableaus of baby Jesus are also created by people and churches as part of the festivities.

