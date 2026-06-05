Drunk foreign tourist creates ruckus at Dharamshala market, misbehaves with traffic cop | Viral video

Panic gripped parts of Dharamshala after a drunk foreign tourist allegedly created a ruckus in Kotwali Bazaar and behaved inappropriately with a traffic police officer. Police later detained the tourist, while locals called for tighter security in busy public spaces.

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A drunken tourist has been arrested for creating ruckus in Dharamshala. Image credit: @iNikhilsaini/X

A dramatic incident in Dharamshala has grabbed attention on social media after a video of an allegedly intoxicated foreign tourist causing a disturbance in a crowded market went viral. The incident reportedly occurred near Kachahri Chowk and Kotwali Bazaar, leaving locals, shopkeepers, tourists and passersby shocked. In the video, the man can be seen shouting, hurling vegetables onto the road and behaving aggressively in public.

Drunk tourist misbehaves with officers

Viral videos show the tourist allegedly under the influence creating chaos on a roadside in Dharamshala. He was seen throwing vegetables taken from nearby stalls onto the street, causing distress among vendors and shoppers. The incident reportedly took a more serious turn when he allegedly pelted a parked taxi with stones, damaging the vehicle and triggering panic among those present.

The video was shared by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh on social media platform X. It was shared with the caption, “If an Indian tourist had done this abroad, the outrage would be everywhere by now. This happened in Dharamshala, where a foreign tourist created a scene on the street and even misbehaved with a female police officer. He was later arrested by police!”

If an Indian tourist had done this abroad, the outrage would be everywhere by now. This happened in Dharamshala, where a foreign tourist created a scene on the street and even misbehaved with a female police officer. He was later arrested by police ! pic.twitter.com/GF9sORyqCt — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 4, 2026

The situation reportedly worsened when the tourist allegedly behaved inappropriately with a female traffic officer. Despite efforts by residents and shopkeepers to defuse the situation, he continued creating a disturbance until police intervened. Officers subsequently detained the tourist. ASP Bir Bahadur Singh confirmed the action and said officials were checking records related to his stay in Dharamshala.

Internet reactions

The videos have been widely shared on social media, where they have triggered discussions about tourist conduct and public accountability. Several users pointed to what they described as inconsistent reactions to such incidents.

One comment that gained significant traction stated, “If an Indian tourist had behaved this way abroad, there would be massive outrage.” Many users agreed, arguing that standards of accountability should apply equally to everyone, irrespective of nationality.

Some users reacted light-heartedly to the viral video. One comment read, “He’s fortunate that people kept their cool. In many places, things could have turned very different.” Others argued that the reaction would have been much stronger if the roles were reversed.

A widely shared comment stated, “If an Indian tourist had behaved this way overseas—throwing vegetables, damaging shops and confronting a police officer—it would have sparked global outrage.”