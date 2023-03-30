Home

Drunk Indigo Passenger Vomits, Poops Inside Plane; Internet Applauds 'All Female Crew' For Cleaning Mess

The picture shows the crew member, wearing gloves and mask, and equipped with cleaning spray and tissue papers cleaning up the spot where the passenger had vomited.

New Delhi: Yet another incident of unruly drunk passenger creating ruckus mid-air is doing rounds on social media. This time the drunk flyer allegedly vomitted on an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi and and defecated around the toilet of the aircraft. The incident took place on an IndiGo flight 6E 762 flight on March 26. The drunk passenger also reportedly threw himself out of the restroom and peed all over the floor, according to other passengers who were on the plane.

The shocking incident prompted outrage on social media after a photo of a cabin crew member cleaning the mess went viral. Bhaskar Dev Konwar, a passenger on the flight, shared the incident on his social media.

“Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power,” Konwar wrote in his Twitter.

“Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power,” he wrote further.

The picture shows the crew member, wearing gloves and mask, and equipped with cleaning spray and tissue papers cleaning up the spot where the passenger had vomited.

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power🙏#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

“I was really feeling bad. Three girls were from Ne, one from Ghy, one from Bijoynagar and one from Kohima. They were virtually crawling on the aisle to clean it up and out of respect I didn’t click those moments,” Konwar elaborated in a comment.

Some internet users were perplexed as to why it was the crew members’ responsibility to clean up the mess. ‘It wasn’t like the traveler had a health issue.

Meanwhile, social media users have called for banning liquor serving during the flight. While others have called for breath analyser test for passengers.

The latest incident comes months after a passenger allegedly urinated on an elderly woman Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

