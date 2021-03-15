The deadly coronavirus has changed the world forever, disrupted lives and families, but there are still some people who refuse to take it seriously. In one such instance, a Colorado man not only refused to wear a face mask, but also disrupted an Alaska Airlines flight by standing up and urinating on the plane seat. According to the Associated Press, FBI arrested 24-year-old Landon Grier after his flight landed on March 9, according to an affidavit filed in US District Court in Denver. Also Read - Coronavirus: Not Wearing Mask? You Will be Fined Rs 100 For Flouting Safety Measures in Indore

The affidavit further says that Grier appeared to be trying to sleep and consistently ignored the requests of an attendant when she asked him repeatedly to put on his mask. Minutes later, shocked passengers summoned flight attendants when he began urinating in his seat area. One of the flight attendants noticed Grier was exposing himself but when she asked him to cover himself up he responded by telling her: “I have to pee”.

After his arrest, Grier told FBI agents that he had downed three to four beers, as well as a couple of shots before boarding his connecting flight from Seattle to Denver. ”He stated he had no recollection of hitting the flight attendant and didn’t know if he was peeing,” FBI Special Agent Martin Daniell III said.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said: “We will not tolerate any disturbance onboard our aircraft or at any of the airports we serve.”

Grier made an initial court appearance on Thursday and was released on $10,000 bond pending his next court appearance set for March 26. He now faces a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew and attendants that carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a possible US$250,000 ($386,000) fine if found guilty, as per the AP report.

In a similar case last year, a 44-year-old man was arrested after refusing to wear a face mask on a Delta Airlines flight heading from Salt Lake City to San Francisco.