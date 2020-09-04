Recently, a video went viral on social media which showed two men drinking in a car and harassing a couple in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. The incident happened on Wednesday night, around 11:15 pm. Also Read - Unlock 4: After 5-month Hiatus, Bars to Reopen in Delhi From September 9 | Check Guidelines Here

The video shot by the couple shows one of the men holding a plastic glass with liquor in his hand on the passenger’s seat of the car, while the other man is at the wheel. When the couple raises objections to their drunk-driving, one of the men hurls abuses them and goes on to bang on their window.

He captioned the video as, ”Drinking openly on roads and ready to fight in DELHI. I was with my wife and this is their behaviour.”

Watch it here:

After the video was brought to the notice of Delhi Police, cops traced the complainant and contacted him by phone. After his statement was recorded, the two accused persons have been arrested and their vehicles have been seized.

“A video is viral on Twitter in which two persons are seen drinking in a car, misbehaving and threatening a couple on the outer ring road falling in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar east area. The accused have been arrested and the car, which was used for obstructing the way of the complainant, seized,” said a senior police officer.

The two accused have been identified as Karan Chopra and Satpreet Singh, both residents of Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

Reacting to the video, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday afternoon to direct the state excise department to crack down on cases of consumption of liquor in public places.